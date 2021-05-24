Eagle Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 434,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 75,705 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 1.4% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $18,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

