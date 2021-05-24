BLAST (BLAST) Trading Down 30.9% This Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market capitalization of $34,143.51 and approximately $16.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLAST has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002557 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007798 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 74.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000222 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

