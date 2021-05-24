Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji bought 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $75,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,818.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

