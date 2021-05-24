Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.50 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.49 million.

RMNI stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $529.50 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.70.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,422 shares in the company, valued at $160,879.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $145,146. Corporate insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

