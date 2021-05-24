Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) is Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Harvard Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,714,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,976,496 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma makes up approximately 26.1% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Royalty Pharma worth $467,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion and a PE ratio of 25.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

