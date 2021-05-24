ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after buying an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $55,408,000 after buying an additional 960,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.88 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

