ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson stock opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

