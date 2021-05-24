ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL opened at $84.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

