ICW Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up about 1.4% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in ResMed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $206.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.55. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $5,243,556. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.