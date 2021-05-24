Analysts Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price at $49.54

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.