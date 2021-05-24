Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Lion Electric (LEV)

The Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2021 – The Lion Electric is now covered by analysts at National Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – The Lion Electric was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – The Lion Electric is now covered by analysts at National Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – The Lion Electric is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – The Lion Electric is now covered by analysts at Desjardins. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – The Lion Electric had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

5/10/2021 – The Lion Electric is now covered by analysts at Desjardins. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – The Lion Electric is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

LEV stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The Lion Electric Company has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

