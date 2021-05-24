Cashaa (CAS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $343,242.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Cashaa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $29.43 million and $343,242.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00063126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.04 or 0.00896136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.80 or 0.09248767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00082762 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,441,582 coins. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Cashaa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

