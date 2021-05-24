MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Raised to $34.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after buying an additional 705,924 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 37.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,916,000 after buying an additional 1,763,875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after buying an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 46.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after buying an additional 530,388 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

