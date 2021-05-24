Telsey Advisory Group Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $60.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

NYSE FL opened at $60.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

