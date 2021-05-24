Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 92,150 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,151,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIL opened at $34.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

