D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $309.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $114.92 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.30.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

