D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 71,368 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,368 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,588 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,784,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,299.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 793,287 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 605,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,938,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

