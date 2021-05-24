Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Decreases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,701 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,100,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 29.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 190,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,439,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,732,000 after buying an additional 390,046 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 815,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

