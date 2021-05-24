Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 300 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $214.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

