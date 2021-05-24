85,000 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.