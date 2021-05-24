Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 3,300,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 330.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $97,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

