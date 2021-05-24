Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 34,856 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136,445 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,856 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $71,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,381,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,185,000 after purchasing an additional 153,492 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,271,000 after purchasing an additional 543,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,876,000 after acquiring an additional 595,368 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $65.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.7133 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

