Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 2,000,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.38% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $52,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX opened at $39.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

