Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 44,154 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after purchasing an additional 266,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

