Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 145 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $327.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.77. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.10 and a 52-week high of $349.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,168 shares of company stock valued at $25,474,995. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.15.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.