Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.64 million.

Shares of CLAR opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.89 million, a P/E ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. Clarus has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $23.13.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLAR shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

