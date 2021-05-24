Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $245.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

NYSE:TGT opened at $225.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.52. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

