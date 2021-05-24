Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.09.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG opened at $205.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

