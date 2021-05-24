iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $163.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.82. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

