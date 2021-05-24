Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Geier Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP opened at $86.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.83.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.