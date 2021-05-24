Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 53.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.32 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

