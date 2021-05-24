Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Raised by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 293,617 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.24 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

