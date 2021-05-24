Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Cibc World Markets Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 530,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 2.0% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $315,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 277,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after buying an additional 261,310 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $614.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $627.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $257.63 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

