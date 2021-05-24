Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 76,115 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76,115 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $70,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.70.

HD stock opened at $315.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.84 and a 200-day moving average of $286.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

