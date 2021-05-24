T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 107,333 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after buying an additional 127,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.05 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.87.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

