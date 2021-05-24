Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Posted by on May 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.60). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 457.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

ASMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist cut their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,000 shares during the period. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $13,476,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 686,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.