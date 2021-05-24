Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.60). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 457.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

ASMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist cut their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,000 shares during the period. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $13,476,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 686,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

