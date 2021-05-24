HyperCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.19 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002281 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $38.77 million and $23.19 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,706.03 or 0.99983648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00035072 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.29 or 0.01048171 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00466370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.59 or 0.00319756 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00083987 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004263 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

