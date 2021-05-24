Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 2,166 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $387.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

