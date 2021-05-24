MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 349,559 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after acquiring an additional 184,472 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $254.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.87 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.41 and a 12 month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

