Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $134,000 Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 83,593 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.81 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.45 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

