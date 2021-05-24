Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Target Price at $100.65

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. Ball has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $90.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

