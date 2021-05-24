Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

