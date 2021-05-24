Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 228.1% in the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.05 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93.

