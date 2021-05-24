American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Sells 60,000 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lessened its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned 0.10% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBDO. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.