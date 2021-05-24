Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $7.48 Million in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 333,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 1.85% of Hess Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,609,236 shares of company stock worth $73,649,620 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $620.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.27.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.4526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 138.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.