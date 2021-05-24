Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 10,340 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $224.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $178.45 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.86.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.62.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

