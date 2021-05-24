Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,103,352 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,103,352 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.07% of Twitter worth $33,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

NYSE TWTR opened at $54.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.