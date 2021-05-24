Devery (EVE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,587.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. Devery has a market capitalization of $356,525.67 and approximately $11,587.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Devery has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.19 or 0.00906572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.08 or 0.09408961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00083212 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,699 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,109 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.