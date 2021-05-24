Ycash One Day Trading Volume Hits $48,054.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $48,054.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00374466 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00252491 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00151083 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009585 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004085 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,167,212 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

