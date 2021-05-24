Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 162,698 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,864,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $76.81 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29.

